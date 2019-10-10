Srinagar: 'Fire and Fury of Corps' handed over to Lt Gen Harinder Singh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The 'Fire and Fury of Corps' has been handed over to Lieutenant General Harinder Singh by Lieutenant General YK Joshi in Srinagar on Thursday.

On taking over, Lieutenant Singh encouraged all ranks of Fire and Fury Corps to continue to discharge their duties with the same commitment and zeal. He said to always be prepared to deal with any threat to national security. He also urged the crops to continue to keep 'Nation First' in all their endeavours.

In his farewell message, Lieutenant Joshi said, "I convey my gratitude and deep appreciation to all ranks of the Fire and Fury Corps, for their professionalism and steadfast dedication in the service of the nation, even in the most hostile terrain, weather and altitude challenges faced by any Army in the world."

Lieutenant Singh has had a distinguished career in the Indian Army, tenanting a number of important command and staff appointments.

He was commissioned into the Maratha Light Infantry, where he served western and northern borders, command of a 'Rashtriya Rifles Battalion' in North Kashmir, an Infantry Brigade Group in 'United Nations Peace Keeping Mission' in Congo and an Infantry Division in North Kashmir.

His staff appointments include tenures in the Directorate General of Military Operations (DGMO) and the Directorate General of Operational Logistics & Strategic Movement (DGOL&SM) at the integrated headquarter (HQ) of Ministry of Defence (MoD) (Army).

Prior to assuming command of 'Fire & Fury Corps', he was appointed as DGMO at the integrated HQ of MoD (Army). (ANI)

