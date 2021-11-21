Srinagar gets 50th rank in cleanest cities under Swachh Survekshan 2021 Awards; J-K LG congratulates residents

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 21 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday congratulated residents, Safai Mitras and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for making Srinagar city to the top 50 cleanest cities in India under Swachh Survekshan 2021 Awards.



"Congratulations to Srinagar residents, Safai Mitras & @SMC_Srinagar team for making Srinagar city to the top 50 cleanest cities in India under Swachh Survekshan 2021 Awards & also for getting 12th rank in the SafaiMitra Suraksha Challenge," Office of LG J&K tweeted from its official account.

"This is a stupendous achievement and a result of your perseverance. Keep it up!." it tweeted subsequently.

President Ram Nath Kovind presented Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021 at an event in Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

