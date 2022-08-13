Srinagar hosts Kashmir Entrepreneurship Conclave 2022

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 13 (ANI): Save Youth Save Future (SYSF), an NGO in collaboration with Mission Youth organised a day-long 'Kashmir Entrepreneurship Conclave 2022' in Srinagar on Saturday to encourage the youth for launching their own businesses.

'Be A Job Creator Than Being A Job Seeker' remained the motto of the event participated by over 500 youngsters.

Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary, Tribal Affairs, CEO Mission Youth, MD Skill Development and Livelihood was the chief guest of the event. Other guests present on the occasion were President KCCI, CEO Kanwal Foods, CEO CII, and representatives from Mission Youth and KVIB, besides other prominent officials from civil administration.

The conclave also felicitated 12 of the pathbreaking entrepreneurs of the valley. The idea of the conclave was to make entrepreneurial technology and philosophy accessible to the young and well-read youth of Kashmir thereby fostering societal value creation and the public good.



On June 29 this year, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had attended an event of women entrepreneurs organized by Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission at the lawns of SKICC.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor e-inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for New District Rural Haats across Jammu and Kashmir and dedicated the facility to all women entrepreneurs.

"We are proud that lakhs of women entrepreneurs around the UT are making valuable contributions to uplift the rural economy with the single-minded pursuit of excellence through creativity and hard work," the Lieutenant Governor had said.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted the reforms introduced by the government to identify women's potential in leadership roles and provide them with an opportunity to scale up their businesses.

The Government's initiatives like Saath, Hausla, Umeed, and Tejaswini laid a strong foundation for the financial independence of rural women, he added. (ANI)

