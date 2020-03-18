Srinagar Mayor thanks IAF for providing Dornier aircraft to transport sterilisation chemicals

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu has expressed his gratitude to the Indian Air Force (IAF) for providing the Dornier aircraft to transport specialised sterilisation chemicals to Srinagar.

"Grateful to CAS Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria for detailing an IAF Dornier Aircraft to enable SMC to airlift 1,000 litres of specialised sterilisation chemicals from Delhi to Srinagar. Also thankful to GoC Chinar Corps Lt. Gen BS Raju," Mattu tweeted on Tuesday.

The IAF has provided a Dornier aircraft to the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for transporting specialised sterilisation chemicals from Delhi to Srinagar. (ANI)

