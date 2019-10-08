Representatuve image
Srinagar: One lakh financial assistance provided to victims of Dalgate fire incident

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 21:45 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Srinagar administration has provided Rs one lakh financial relief to the victims of the fire incident in Dalgate.
"Srinagar administration has released Rs one lakh immediate relief to the victims of the fire incident resulting from gas leakage at Dalgate's Dooni Khud area here on Sunday", read an official release.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said that all possible assistance and relief will be provided to the affected families and those injured in the incident.
The relief amount including Rs 10,000 for each of the affected families was given out of the Red Cross fund, the release stated.
The injured persons were also provided Rs 5000 to cover their medical expenses.
"The affected families were also provided six mattresses and twelve blankets each. Complete kitchen sets with gas stoves also made part of the relief items provided to each of the affected," the release added.
Reportedly, a number of residential houses were damaged and some people were injured in a massive fire incident in Doonkhud area of Dalgate on Sunday. (ANI)

