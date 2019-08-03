Srinagar: Panicked people throng to petrol pumps after state govt issues security advisory

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Panicked people here thronged the petrol pumps to get petrol and other items after the state government issued an advisory on Friday for the Amarnath Yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley.

"People are panicked. The day before yesterday, Governor said there is no need to panic. You are seeing, how bad the situation has become. We want to appeal the government to come clear," a local said.

"Everywhere it is crowded. People are not able to understand what to do? I don't know what to do," Ashutosh Modi who hails from Mumbai said.

The state government's advisory came shortly after Indian Army said Pakistani terrorists were plotting an attack on Amarnath Yatra.

"Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible," the state government said in a security advisory. (ANI)

