Srinagar Police arrests one for peddling in drugs

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): Srinagar Police on Tuesday arrested one person for allegedly peddling drugs in the Union Territory.



The Police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

"During naka checking at RK crossing, one drug peddler namely Jahangir Ah Malla S/o Mohd Sultan R/o Baderpora Qaimoh, Kulgam was found having 13.5 grams of heroin. Proceeds of drugs (cash) also recovered from him. Case registered under NDPS act and accused arrested," the Srinagar Police tweeted.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

