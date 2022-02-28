Srinagar Police detains 69 drug peddlers, books 21 others under PSA

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 28 (ANI): Taking forward mission 'Waapisi' of the district administration of Srinagar, the city police booked 21 chronic drug peddlers under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and further, 69 other drug peddlers have been detained and bound down under various provisions of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

According to the official release, teams of district administration and district police led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aijaz Assad and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rakesh Balwal raided many localities, where drug peddling activities were reported by many vigilant citizens.

These raids led to the arrest of many accused and also recovered a large number of narcotics and proceeds of drugs.

Srinagar district administration and Srinagar police assure all the citizens of Srinagar that action against narcotics and drugs will continue till this menace is completely eradicated from Srinagar.

A dedicated Narcotics-related control room has been started in the DC office with representatives of district administration, police, social welfare, health, and medical department with telephone number 01942483651.

The press release also states that the control room will also have social media handles for a better public interface and will be functional from 10 am to 10 pm every day. Srinagar police have already activated a narcotic helpline number 9596770550 which is operational 24x7. (ANI)