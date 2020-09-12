Srinagar police recover stolen mobile phones worth lakhs, 3 arrested

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 12 (ANI): Srinagar Police have arrested three people, in connection with stealing phones, and allegedly recovered the mobile phones with Rs 26 lakhs, according to Haseeb Mughal, SSP Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The SSP, while addressing the reporters on Friday, informed that the arrests were made on September 10. He said that the accused had allegedly barged into a mobile shop located at the Gojwara Chowk and stole phones. The shopkeeper filed a complaint following which the police registered a case to investigate further.



"Earlier, Mohammad Amir Malik had lodged a report in PIS Nowhatta stating that some burglars barged into his mobile shop at Gojwara Chowk and decamped with mobile phones of different brands worth lakhs of rupees. On receipt of this complaint, a case U/S 457,380 IPC was registered," police said.

During the investigation, the tower dump of the area was analysed and IMEI numbers of the stolen mobile phones were put on surveillance. Later, the police found, via nearby shop's CCTV camera footage, that three suspected persons who seemed to be scrap collectors entered the mobile shop and left after some time with some sacks.

Search operations were conducted for them and after nearly two months, one stolen mobile phone became active in Delhi which led to the arrests. (ANI)

