Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Srinagar Police has registered a case against banned organisation Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) for attempting to incite violence and disturb law and order situation in the valley.
Police claim to taken cognizance of activities of JKLF.
Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)
Srinagar Police registers case against JKLF
ANI | Updated: Feb 09, 2020 04:11 IST
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Srinagar Police has registered a case against banned organisation Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) for attempting to incite violence and disturb law and order situation in the valley.