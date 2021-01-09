Srinagar: Railway workers carrying out track maintenance operations amid heavy snowfall

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): While the Kashmir valley is engulfed with a thick blanket of snow, braving the cold, Indian Railways is carrying out track maintenance operations and clearing the snow from the rail tracks at Srinagar station.



"Be it Storm or Snow, Railways Never Goes Out of Action: At a time, when the entire Kashmir valley is engulfed in nature's white blanket, watch how Indian Railways is carrying out track maintenance operations and clearing the snow from rail tracks at Srinagar station," Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

The Railway Minister also posted a video featuring Indian Railways carrying out snow clearance operations from the tracks that are heavily covered with a thick layer of snow. (ANI)

