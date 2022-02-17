Srinagar Regional Passport Office organises 'Passport Adalat'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 17 (ANI): The Regional Passport Office of Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir organised a 'Passport Adalat' to clear the pendency of files for 2020.

The initiative was launched on February 15 and would conclude on February 17.

Applicants whose cases are pending visited the premises of the office located on the banks of Dal Lake. They are being attended to by the officials concerned. Earlier, the applicants used to get their passports after months and sometimes after years due to a lack of transparency. The aim of the initiative is to bring more transparency into working for the benefit of people whose cases/files are pending for a long time due to some unknown reasons.



Besides the old applicants, the students who want to go abroad for their studies or for their Hajj pilgrims are also visiting the office to know the status of their passports.



Citizens are appreciative of the initiative.

A woman named Sadiya said to ANI, "It is a good initiative and is needed. It should happen once or twice a year. We, as students, need to go abroad sometimes and we need a passport for that. This will solve a lot of problems."



Another applicant named Mohamad Shafi said, "In this global age, people want to travel and passport is really important. I had an appointment at 4 pm today but they extended it to 3 pm. I was really fascinated by this. Services are really good and speedy, there are a lot of counters."

Feroz, another applicant, stressed that such initiatives should take place regularly so that awareness about passports and related procedures is made among people and their problems are solved.



BB Nagar, the Regional Passport Officer said that the motive of the department is to provide good services to citizens. "After decline in COVID-19 cases, we started this Adalat again and we have requested applicants to bring their all original documents so that they get proper information and solution for their pending cases. These files are from 2020," he added. (ANI)

