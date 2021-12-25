Srinagar tourism department organises cake competition on Christmas

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] December 25 (ANI): The Department of Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir, organised a cake competition for the Christmas festival at IHM on Saturday. The competition was based on two rounds-preliminary and final round. Eight well-skilled entrepreneurs entered the final round.

With the start of the Christmas festival, different kinds of celebrations are going on in Kashmir valley and the Department of Tourism is organising interesting activities to make the festival more joyful for the tourists and Kashmiris in the valley.

"With the help of this unique cake baking competition, young entrepreneurs are getting a proper platform to show their skills. The tourism department of IHM should organise more programmes in future so that youngsters will get a good opening for their future", said an organiser. (ANI)