Srinagar's first customised food kitchen delivers food cravings at home amid COVID-19

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): As most people are opting to stay at home and eat healthy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 'Dish You Wish', the first-ever customised cuisine food outlet in Srinagar is offering its customers an option to get their food cravings delivered at home as per their taste palette at any hour of the day.

The food outlet has been set up by Toiba, a student of Srinagar's Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) under the supervision of the master chef of the institute, Mohamad Yasin Reshi.

Speaking to ANI, Reshi said, "IHM played a very important role in the establishment of this outlet. The Principle of the institution not only provided every legal and official help needed for the opening of the food outlet, but he also allowed Toiba to appoint IHM's faculty as a consultant."

When asked about the concept behind the initiative, Toiba said that the purpose of the customised food kitchen is to provide quality food as per the choice and taste of customers.

"During this pandemic, people are staying at home and they also want to eat healthy food. Therefore, I came up with the concept where customer can choose what they want and get it delivered it to their doorstep. I believed that it is the need of the hour," she said.

She added that when the word of mouth spread about the establishment, people came forward and showed interest in the concept.

The new initiative has also been well received by the locals of Srinagar. As per locals, it is a great initiative during the times of coronavirus.

"This is the first time something around the concept opened in Srinagar, and it is a great initiative during the times of Corona. We can order anything at any time. There is no particular menu here. They also make food according to one's dietary preferences," said Rayees, a regular 'Dish You Wish' customer.

Another customer Suhail said that 'Dish You Wish' is a great option for meeting the food cravings that can't be dealt with at home.

"During the pandemic, if we have food craving that can't be dealt at home, they deliver that food to us on one on one phone call. They don't have a dine-in option, but if we come to pick our take outs, they present us an option to taste our food and administer it according to their taste," said Suhail.

The initiative is not only catering to food cravings of locals but also providing employment to many.

"Whoever tastes our food says they'll come again. It also presents a good employment option for us," said a staff member. (ANI)