Sringeri Math condemns Palghar lynching incident

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 23 (ANI): The Sringeri Math on Thursday condemned the mob lynching incident at Palghar.

It issued a press note stating, "The Sringeri Math condemns the unfortunate act of the mob lynching at Palghar, Maharashtra on 16 April 2020, whose victims included Sadhu Sri Kalpavruksha Giri Ji and Sadhu Sri Sushil Giri Ji. Special Prayers have been offered to Goddess Sharadamba for the departed."

It also urged the people to maintain peace and harmony during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Given the extra ordinary situation prevailing in the world today, the Sringeri Math appeals to every citizen of this country to maintain peace and harmony during such testing times. Prayers are being offered daily in the Math premises for the well-being of entire humanity."

Palghar police have arrested 110 people including 9 juveniles in connection with the mob lynching.

Three people, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat via interior roads of Palghar, were beaten to death on April 17 by Gadchinchle villagers, who suspecting them of being thieves, police said. (ANI)

