Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): A State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel, who was posted at Raj Bhavan in Malabar Hill here attempted suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol on Monday.
The incident took place around 7:30 pm.
The personnel was rushed to a hospital and is undergoing treatment.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
SRPF personnel shoots self at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai
ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 02:20 IST
