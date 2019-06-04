SRSP will get water from Kaleshwaram project by end of 2019: KCR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said that Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) would get water from Kaleshwaram project by the end of 2019.

The Chief Minister has instructed officials to complete the works pertaining to pump house at Rampur in Jagtial district on the fast track.

He visited and reviewed the progress of the works of the Sriram Sagar Revival Scheme as part of the Kaleshwaram project. He also examined the works of eight pump houses at Srirampur.

Chief Minister Rao reviewed the progress of works with the officials.

Earlier, he had taken upon reviving the project by instructing the concerned officials to supply water through reverse pumping from Laxmipur pump house flood flow canal to Sriram Sagar Project.

Rao also instructed the officials to complete the works on five pump houses within a month and works on the remaining three by August. He asked them to make arrangements for the necessary power supply.

The Chief Minister urged the officials to work towards supplying of water under the SRSP Ayucut for the second crop from this year onwards. He asked the agencies to employ more people if needed to complete the work on time.

"Telangana people in general and farmers, in particular, have lots of hopes on Kaleshwaram. They were of the firm hope that the difficulties they have faced for decades together for water for cultivation are coming to an end. The state government has embarked upon supplying water for cultivation. It was top on the government's agenda," Rao said.

"Precisely for this reason, the state government has initiated several irrigation projects. With a view to supplying water to one crore acres of land, the state government is constructing projects like Palamuru-Rangareddy, Kaleshwaram, Sitaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. Of this, Kaleshwaram is very important," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that important barrages and pump houses were constructed within a span of nearly three years under his government's rule.

"Generally, a mega project like Kaleshwaram will take about 15 to 20 years to complete. But within two and a half years of the Telangana government, important barrages and pump houses are constructed to lift water from river Godavari to supply to the farmlands," he said.

Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Chief Whip Rajeshwar Reddy, MP J Santosh Kumar, MLC Seri Subhash Reddy, ZP Chairperson Tula Uma, IDC Chairman Eedha Shankar Reddy, Irrigation, Engineer in Chief, Muralidhar Rao, Advisor Penta Reddy, Chief Minister's Secretary Smita Sabharwal, and State Finance Corporation chairman Rajesham Goud were also present there. (ANI)

