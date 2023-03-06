SS Dubey takes charge as Controller General of Accounts

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): SS Dubey, a 1989 batch Indian Civil Accounts Service officer, on Monday took charge as the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), an official said.

Dubey is the 28th CGA under the Finance Ministry.

"Dubey is appointed by the Government of India as the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) with effect from 6th March 2023," the Ministry of Finance said in a release.

Prior to taking charge as the CGA, he was the Additional Controller of Accounts, Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

Dubey has also served as Chief Controller of Accounts in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs as well as the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, among others.



On his Central deputation, Dubey served as Joint Secretary and Financial Advisor to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region.

He was also Deputy Secretary and Director to the Ministry of Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution and supervised Targeted Public Distribution System (PDS) and CWC (PSU).

Dubey was the Government of India nominee Director on the Board of Public Sector Undertakings like Engineering Projects India ltd., NBCC, HUDCO and Metro Rail Corporations of several states.

Besides, serving the Government of India, Shri Dubey also has international experience of five years in the United Nations, where he worked as Head of Procurement and Logistics, at the United Nations World Food Programme, New Delhi.

The Controller General of Accounts (CGA) is 'the Principal Advisor' on Accounting matters to the Union Government. CGA is responsible for establishing and managing a technically sound Management Accounting System and preparation and submission of the accounts of the Union Government.

CGA is also responsible for exchequer control and the conduct of internal audits for the Central Government. (ANI)

