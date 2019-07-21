SSB arrests Chinese national during routine check

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Sunday arrested a Chinese national during a routine check along a border area.

The 37-year-old man identified as Wangdu, a resident of China's Sichuan. was found in possession of Aadhaar and voter identity cards, the SSB said.

Personnel of a Border Interaction Team of the 41st Battalion of the SSB also seized Chinese travel documents and Indian and foreign currency from him.

During questioning, he denied knowing Mandarin but on opening the WhatsApp chats he was found to have interacted with his contacts in the Chinese language, according to the SSB. (ANI)

