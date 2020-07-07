Representative Image
SSB constable murders guard commander, kills self in J-K's Kulgam

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2020 04:59 IST

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 7 (ANI): A constable of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) killed his guard commander following an altercation and later killed himself in Kulgam area of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, SSB official said.
Further information is awaited. (ANI)

