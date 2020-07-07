Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 7 (ANI): A constable of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) killed his guard commander following an altercation and later killed himself in Kulgam area of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, SSB official said.
Further information is awaited. (ANI)
SSB constable murders guard commander, kills self in J-K's Kulgam
ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2020 04:59 IST
Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 7 (ANI): A constable of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) killed his guard commander following an altercation and later killed himself in Kulgam area of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, SSB official said.