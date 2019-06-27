SSB personnel, doctors launch campaign against drug abuse in J-K

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): In a campaign against drug abuse, a team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) with support of Trauma Hospital Khellani destroyed a cannabis plantation near the hospital on June 26, the day which is observed as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking by the United Nations (UN).

A rally was also organised to create awareness about drug abuse in which around 400 students of GHSS Khellani also participated and passed through various markets of Khellani.

A total of 50 to 60 SSB jawans headed by Jagdish Ram Bhat, Assistant Commandant 7 Battalion SSB Khellani along with Dr Faheem Shahzad Wani and students and teachers of GHS School Khellani launched a special drive against the contraband crops and destroyed cannabis cultivation spread over a vast land around the Trauma Hospital, Khellani in Doda district.

Jagdish Ram Bhat said, "On the request of Dr Faheem Shahzad Wani the special drive was launched in the hospital premises and this drive will continue in future as well. He said that during their visit to the hospital on various occasions, they saw many locals youth involved in taking drugs and particularly wild cannabis, which is of very high quality."

After destroying the cannabis plants, Dr Wani said parents should watch and secretly monitor their children and behaviour on daily basis and take strict action if they are using any type of drugs.

The drive would continue till the menace is rooted out from Doda District, an SSB officer said.

Locals appreciated these efforts of SSB and added that they will also fight and contribute to save youth from the menace of drugs. (ANI)

