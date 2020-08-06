SSC to give one-time exemption to candidates disqualified under UFM category in 2018

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): On countrywide requests received from affected Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) candidates, the one-time exemption being given to all such candidates who had got disqualified by being placed under the category of (unfair means) "UFM", Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Committee constituted to examine the grievances of candidates of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination (CHSLE ) 2018 declared rejected on account of UFM in Tier-II (Descriptive Paper) The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination-2018 (Tier-II) was conducted by the Commission on 29-09-2019.

This examination was arranged for 45,101 candidates, out of which 36,112 candidates appeared in the examination. The result of the said examination was declared on Feb 25, 2020, wherein based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission 30,822 candidates qualified (provisionally) were shortlisted for appearing in the Tier III (Skill Test) against 5,918 tentative vacancies.

Among the unsuccessful candidates, 4,560 candidates were disqualified on the grounds of unfair means.

Some of the rejected candidates submitted representations to the Commission requesting for revisiting the decision of the Commission about their rejection. The Commission decided to constitute a Committee of Experts to examine the matter, and give its recommendations for the consideration of the Commission.

The Committee has since submitted its report to the Commission on July 16, 2020. The Committee has, inter olio, recommended that "With regard to the candidates of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination T-II-2018 who have been disqualified on the basis of revealing identity and were placed under the category of 'UFM', the prohibitory instructions/guidelines should be ignored as a one-time measure."

Accordingly, the Commission has decided to give one-time exemption to all 4,560 candidates of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination (Tier-2) 2018 who were disqualified. The results of these candidates will be processed accordingly. (ANI)

