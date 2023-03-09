SSLC exams commence in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 9 (ANI): The Secondary School Leaving Examination (SSLC) started in Kerala on Thursday. The exams will end on March 29.

As per information, out of 4,19,554 students registered for the exams, 4,19,362 are regular and 192 are private students.

A total of 2,960 examination centres have been set up, including 1,421 examination centres in the aided sector and 369 examination centres in the unaided region.



518 students are appearing in the Gulf region and 289 students from nine schools in Lakshadweep are appearing for the exam this year.

The answer sheet valuation will begin from April 3. As many as 70 camps have been set up for the same.



First and second-year higher secondary examinations will be conducted from March 10 to 30.

Considering the high temperature in the state, all schools have been instructed to arrange drinking water and other facilities for those appearing for the exams. (ANI)

