SSLC result Karnataka: Class 10 exam results to be out on August 10

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) to declare the Secondary School Level Certificate (SSLC) result, 2020 on Monday, August 10, state education minister S Suresh Kumar said on Friday.

The result will be declared at 3.00 pm, he said.

About 8,48,203 students appeared for the exam between June 25 and July 4. (ANI)

