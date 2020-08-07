Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) to declare the Secondary School Level Certificate (SSLC) result, 2020 on Monday, August 10, state education minister S Suresh Kumar said on Friday.
The result will be declared at 3.00 pm, he said.
About 8,48,203 students appeared for the exam between June 25 and July 4. (ANI)
SSLC result Karnataka: Class 10 exam results to be out on August 10
