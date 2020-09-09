SSP Prayagraj suspended for indulging in corruption, failing to maintain law and order

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): Taking strong note of complaints of indulging in corrupt practices and failure to maintain law and order, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended SSP Prayagraj Abhishek Dixit on Tuesday.

Dixit would now be attached to the DGP headquarters in Lucknow, said an official order of Uttar Pradesh home department.

"The decision to suspend the SSP was taken after multiple allegations against the officer of indulging in corrupt practices for transfer and posting were reported to the government. A senior home department official said that many complaints were made against Dixit for not following instructions from the police headquarters," reads the order of Uttar Pradesh home department.

The officer was also not found undertaking any measures to ask people to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and there is an increase of pending cases in the Prayagraj in the last three months, the order said. (ANI)

