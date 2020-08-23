SSR death case: CBI grills late actor's cook, friend for questioning

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigators on Sunday questioned late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Neeraj and the former's friend Siddharth Pithani.

They later visited the late actor's flat in Bandra along with the two who were questioned.

On Saturday too, the teams of the CBI and the Mumbai Police visited the residence of Rajput as a part of the investigation in the case related to his death. Both Neeraj and Pithani were grilled by the probe agency in connection with the case.

BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, who is the cousin of the late actor, said that the deceased actor's friends Pithani and Sandeep must be arrested and interrogated by the probe agency.

"CBI investigation is going in the right direction. We are hopeful that the guilty will be caught. (ANI)

