SSR death case: Rhea, her brother Showik reach DRDO guest house for CBI questioning

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty reached the DRDO guest house in Santacruz on Monday for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Shruti Modi, former business manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, also arrived at the guest house.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the CBI to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Arya, owner of The Tamarind Hotel, Goa arrived at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with the case booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

He has been summoned by the ED. Arya had earlier claimed that he never met the late actor but had met actor Rhea Chakraborty in 2017.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. (ANI)

