SSR's friend to be produced before court tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and assistant director Rishikesh Pawar who was on Tuesday detained for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be produced before a court today, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said.

The NCB, which has been probing the drugs angle in Sushant's death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation.



Sushant died by alleged suicide in his apartment here on June 14, 2020.

Meanwhile, a proposal to rename a street in Andrews Ganj area after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been approved, said Abhishek Dutt, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's (SDMC) Congress councillor, on the 35th birth anniversary of the late star last month.

Dutt told ANI: "Six months ago I received a request to rename a street in Andrews Ganj area after Sushant Singh Rajput. The proposal has finally been approved." (ANI)

