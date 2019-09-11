St. Vincent and Grenadines, 79th country to join India-led Intl Solar Alliance

New Delhi [India], Sep 11 (ANI): Saint Vincent and Grenadines became the 79th country to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA) soon, an initiative by India aimed at combating the threats of climate change and global warming.

"Welcoming the 79th member of International Solar Alliance - St. Vincent and Grenadines. Thank you PM @ComradeRalph - welcome your sunny dispensation and warm sentiments" External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar tweeted after a meeting with Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves.

Countries which have signed the agreement until now include Bolivia, Palau, France, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Japan, amongst others. The agreement was opened for signature during the COP22 at Marrakech on November 15, 2016.

The International Solar Alliance is a group of 121 solar resource-rich countries with headquarters in Gurugram, India. The organisation aims to deploy over 1,000 gigawatts of solar energy and mobilise more than USD 1,000 billion into solar power by 2030, according to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Gonsalves, who arrived in New Delhi on Sunday on a five-day official visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. (ANI)

