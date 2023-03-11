Stage set for PM Modi's visit to Karnataka tomorrow

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on his sixth visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year on Sunday, he would dedicate to the nation the electrification of the Hosapete-Hubballi-Tinaighat section of the railway network and the upgradation of Hosapete station for boosting connectivity in the region.

"Developed at a cost of over Rs 530 crore, the electrification project establishes seamless train operation on electric traction," a statement from the Prime Minister's office said.

The redeveloped Hosapete station will provide convenient and modern facilities to travellers. It has been designed to resemble the Hampi monuments, the statement said.

He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city.

The total estimated cost of these projects is about Rs 520 crore, it said.



The PM will also inaugurate the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway on March 12.

The 118 km long project has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crores. It will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around 3 hours to about 75 minutes.

It will act as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region, the release added.

In Hubbali-Dharwad, the prime minister will dedicate IIT Dharwad to the nation. The foundation stone of the institute was laid by Prime Minister Modi in February 2019. Developed at a cost of over Rs 850 crore, the institute currently offers four-year B.Tech programmes, inter-disciplinary five-year BS-MS programmes, and M.Tech. and PhD programmes.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the longest railway platform in the world at Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station. The record has been recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records recently. The 1,507-metre-long platform has been built at a cost of about Rs 20 crore. (ANI)

