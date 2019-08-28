Representative Image
Stakeholder to brainstorm over need for 'New Age Economic Regulators' in New Delhi

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:13 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): To discuss the role of regulators in changing economic environment and reforms envisaged for the power sector, key stakeholders from different sectors such as power, oil and gas, housing, telecom, banking and insurance will be coming together in Delhi on August 29.
The dialogue being organised by 'The Policy Dialogues for Future India' - a platform focused on Regulatory and Policy issues will witness multidisciplinary panel discussion on related issues including the role of various stakeholders in coherence with each other for achieving the goal of 'Power for All'.
Elaborating on the initiative, Gopal Jain, a senior Supreme Court Advocate who is also the brain-child behind 'Policy Dialogues for Future India' said, "The role of regulators should also change in line with the dynamic economic modifications, to accommodate the suggestions from different stakeholders and safeguard the interests of consumers. This, in turn, opens the debate on the role of regulators and the authority they exercise".
The inaugural address during the event will be delivered by Supreme Court Justice, Sanjay Kishan Kaul.
Former judge of the Supreme Court Justice Radhakrishnan, CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, Chairperson of Competition Commission of India Ashok Kumar Gupta, Country Director for the World Bank in India Junaid Kamal, Chairperson of CERC PK Pujari and other officials from policymaking will also mark their presence at the meeting. (ANI)

