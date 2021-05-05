Stalin declares Journalists as frontline workers in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 4 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced media professionals as frontline workers.

The journalists will now be eligible for all benefits, including priority vaccination against coronavirus.

Stalin in a tweet stated that all journalists working in newspapers and visual media risk their lives and their work will be considered as front-line workers in Tamil Nadu.



"All media persons working in newspapers, visual and audio media at the risk of their lives due to rain, sun and floods will be considered as frontline employees in Tamil Nadu," Stalin tweeted in Tamil.

"Rights of Priority Employees - Privileges will be given to them accordingly," he added.

Earlier, Sates including Bihar, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh have included Journalists in the list of frontline warriors in the fight against COVID-19. (ANI)

