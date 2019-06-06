DMK Chief MK Stalin (File Image)
DMK Chief MK Stalin (File Image)

Stalin demands exemption from NEET for TN students

ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 00:59 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 6 (ANI): Following the announcement of National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam result, DMK chief MK Stalin reiterated his demand for an exemption for Tamil Nadu students from the annual medical entrance test.
In a statement released by his party on Wednesday, Stalin was quoted expressing shock on the central government not paying heed to the exemption demand.
"It is really shocking that BJP let Central government is not considering the demand despite our state assembly having passed resolution on the exemption from NEET exam", he said.
Quoting figures from the recently released NEET results, he accused the government of spoiling the dreams of Tamil Nadu students.
"Almost 75 thousand students have failed in the exam. A 17-year teenager from Tirupur committed suicide by hanging herself at her house as she was upset on not being able to qualify though she managed to score 490 out of 500 in 12th board examination. Another student Vaishya committed suicide by self-immolation in Thanjavur district. The central government is spoiling the dreams of Tamil Nadu students which is unacceptable," read the statement by DMK.
The party also stated that in the forthcoming parliamentary session, DMK parliamentarians will raise the demand of exemption from NEET in the parliament and will try to find the right solution.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday announced the results and scorecard of NEET 2019.
Nalin Khandelwal of Rajasthan bagged 701 out of 720 marks to emerge as the all- India topper. Bhavik Bansal of Delhi secured the second position while Akshat Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh secured the third position.
The NEET is conducted by the NTA for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in medical and dental colleges. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 08:08 IST

Operation Blue Star anniversary: Security tightened outside Golden Temple

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 6 (ANI): The security has been beefed up outside Golden Temple in Amritsar in the wake of the 35th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 07:03 IST

Centre reconstitutes eight cabinet committees

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has reconstituted eight key cabinet committees, including appointments committee, the cabinet committee on economic affairs, and security, among others.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 05:24 IST

Wishes pour in from politicos for Men in Blue after maiden CWC'19 victory

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): With the Indian cricket team's 2019 World Cup beginning with a thumping victory, key politicians extended wishes to the Men in Blue on the occasion.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 03:48 IST

TMC worker killed in Cooch Behar, party leader blames BJP

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], June 6 (ANI): A TMC worker identified as Ajijar Rahaman was killed in Cooch Behar on Wednesday, making it the second such incident in the state this week.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 03:44 IST

Haryana govt withdraws EPBG quota for accommodating EWS reservations

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 6 (ANI): Haryana government on Wednesday issued orders for withdrawing Economically Backward Persons in General Caste Category (EBPG) reservation stating that it is no more required as the central government's Economically Weaker Sections reservation comes into effec

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 03:33 IST

Sikar: Muslim man fakes identity to marry Brahmin girl, detained

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], June 6 (ANI): Sikar police has detained a couple from Mumbai after it was alleged that the man, a Muslim, pretended to be a Brahmin for marrying a Brahmin girl from the district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 03:33 IST

Gujarat: 5 killed after car collides with tempo

Navsari (Gujarat) [India], June 6 (ANI): As many as five people were killed after a car collided with a tempo on National Highway 48 near Kharel in Navsari district on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 03:33 IST

Nipah virus: Karnataka govt issues circular to strengthen surveillance

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 6 (ANI): Integrated Disease Surveillance Program, Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Karnataka, on Wednesday issued a circular in view of the detection of Nipah virus in Kerala.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 02:40 IST

Swachh Bharat helped reduce groundwater contamination, says UNICEF

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): The 'Swachh Bharat' initiative of the Narendra Modi government has led to a reduction in the contamination of groundwater, a UNICEF study has observed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 02:05 IST

Delhi Police nabs interstate red sandalwood smuggler, 8 logs recovered

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested an interstate red sandalwood smuggler, Amit Verma, from Asola village and recovered eight logs of sandalwood from his possession.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 02:02 IST

Caught on cam: Cong MLA, police quarrel over traffic penalty in...

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): A Congress MLA was seen arguing with a police officer over a traffic penalty issued to an individual for allegedly driving with three people on a bike.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 01:44 IST

Eastern Army Commander visits Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Lieutenant General MM Naravane, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command visited Army and Assam Rifles formations in Nagaland and South Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday as part of his two-day visit to Spear Corps and Inspector General Assam Rifles (North).

Read More
iocl