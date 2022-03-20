Stalin govt misusing its power: ABVP secretary on arrest of Dr Subbiah Shanmugam

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 20 (ANI): National Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Muthuramalingam on Sunday condemned the MK Stalin government and accused it of misusing its power over the arrest of former ABVP president Dr Subbiah Shanmugam.

Speaking to ANI, ABVP National Secretary said, "It a draconian act of the DMK government. Previously he (Dr Subbiah Shanmugam) was suspended for political vendetta. Now, he was arrested for a case that was resolved in 2020 itself."

"The DMK government has abused the power and suppressed the freedom of life by arresting him. It's a political vendetta to divert the core issues," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, the Chennai Police arrested the former national president of ABVP Dr Subbiah Shanmugam in Chennai for allegedly harassing a neighbouring woman.

"The 62-year-old doctor was taken into custody by the Chennai Adambakkam police after his neighbour accused him of harassment in 2020," Chennai Police said.



Adambakkam police had lodged the complaint under Sections 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Tamil Nadu prevention of women harassment act on the basis of the victim's complaint.

According to the complaint filed, Dr Shanmugam harassed a woman living in the same apartment over a parking dispute.

Subbiah, who was a board member of the proposed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai, worked as a professor and head of the department of surgical oncology department in the Kilpauk Medical College (KMC). (ANI)







