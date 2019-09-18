DMK chief MK Stalin speaking to reporters in Chennai on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
DMK chief MK Stalin speaking to reporters in Chennai on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Stalin meets late Subashree's family, promises to end banner culture in TN

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:48 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Wednesday promised the late Chennai techie's parents that he will end the banner culture in the state with immediate effect.
Stalin said that he had handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved family from the party fund.
"Today I met Subashree's parents and consoled them. Her father Ravi said his daughter's death should be the last one due to the banner culture, it should be stopped," Stalin told reporters after meeting the deceased's kin at their residence.
"We have approached the Court and filed an affidavit that DMK will not erect banners illegally. We will erect one or two where a political event is taking place and if our cadre does it elsewhere illegally we will take action on it," Stalin added.
23-year-old Subashree died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by the AIADMK allegedly fell on her while she was riding a two-wheeler on September 12.
According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place when the woman was on her way back home from her office. She was also seen wearing a helmet.
A party banner placed on a barrier in the middle of the road fell on her due to which she lost balance. A water tanker hit her due to which she received a head injury and was rushed to Kamakshi Hospital where she lost her life.
Chennai police had named AIADMK councillor Jayagopal in an FIR, in connection with the death of the techie.
Stalin also took a dig at the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) by alleging that they had not learnt a lesson from the incident and had put up banners even today despite the Court's orders.
"Today the ruling AIADMK party erected banners despite the High Court orders. Wherever the chief minister, deputy chief minister and ministers go they take permission for a few banners but they erect many which disturbs public transport. We have already lost Raghu in Coimbatore and now Subashree in Chennai because of this banner culture," Stalin said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:37 IST

Odisha: Low-pressure formation, heavy rainfall on Sept 24 and 25

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted low-pressure formation on September 24 and 25 in Odisha.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:27 IST

UP: Two arrested with around 2 kg conch in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Two people were arrested with around 2 kg conch by the police here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:22 IST

K'taka: Winter session to be held in Bengaluru instead of...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The winter session of the Karnataka Assembly will be held from October 14 to October 26 in the Vidhan Soudha here, said Law Minister JC Madhuswamy on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:22 IST

Flight operations at Bhubaneswar Airport to be partially...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Flight operations at the Biju Patnaik International Airport are set to be partially shut for eight months owing to recarpeting work on the main runway which is scheduled to be undertaken in two phases from November this year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:19 IST

With Kashmir top on agenda, Shah kicks off campaign in...

Jamtara (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Setting the tone for the party's election campaign in the upcoming Assembly polls in Jharkhand, Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday described the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bold deci

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:16 IST

MoS for Home Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday adopted 25 differently-abled children in Bihar's Dalsinghsarai as part of 'Seva Saptah,' a week-long campaign being observed by the BJP to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:57 IST

Chandigarh: Home Minister Amit Shah to chair Northern Zonal...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah will chair the 29th meeting of the Northern Zonal Council here on September 20.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:46 IST

Punjab: Traffic Constable lauded for going beyond call of duty

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A Traffic Constable Gurbakhsh Singh has brought laurels to his department by undertaking social service in addition to his duty.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:46 IST

Cabinet approves bonus for railway employees

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved productivity-linked bonus for railway employees.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:38 IST

Kerala: More arrests on the cards in Palarivattom bridge scam in...

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Vigilance Department on Wednesday informed the High Court that there would be more arrests in the Palarivattom bridge scam.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:36 IST

Cong has no moral rights to ask for relief funds, says Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Slamming Congress on their demand for relief funds, State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said Congress has no moral rights to ask for more relief funds.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:31 IST

Department of Posts launches international speed post service to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): International Speed Post EMS service will now be available for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Ecuador, Kazakhstan, Lithuania and North Macedonia, according to an announcement made by the Department of Posts.

Read More
iocl