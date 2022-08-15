Stalin slams BJP over slipper hurling incident, says it exposes their fake patriotism

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 15 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday slammed the BJP on the slipper hurling incident and said that the party has exposed their fake patriotism.

Stain further said that by hurling a slipper on a national flag mounted Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan's vehicle BJP has polluted the magnificence of the 75th independence.

DMK President in his letter to DMK Cadres had mentioned that "Whole nation is on 75th Independence day celebration mode. I am going to hoist our national flag, St George Fort. At this time when Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan went to pay tribute to an army man who died in the terrorist attack in Kashmir, few for the cheap publicity created the scene and crossed their limits with Minister PTR. No one can't escape this. By hurling a slipper on a national flag-mounted vehicle, BJP has polluted the magnificence of 75th independence. This act exposes their fake patriotism."

"Excesses by those presuming to label themselves as patriotic are becoming routine. I warn, there will be severe action against those who incite these. This will not work in Tamil Nadu. Let's praise tricolour and defeat superstitious politics," he added.



Earlier on Saturday, a BJP worker hurled a slipper at the State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan's car at Madurai airport.

At least five BJP workers were arrested for allegedly throwing slippers at Thiagarajan's car at.

According to Madurai Police Commissioner, they have been arrested under various sections including 506, 341, and 34 of IPC. Further probe is underway.

According to police, the minister was returning after paying homage to a slain Army soldier in Madurai when the incident happened.

Rifleman D Lakshmanan, a resident of T Pudupatti village in the district, was among the Army personnel killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Thursday. (ANI)

