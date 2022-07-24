Stalin urges PM Modi to help medical students who returned from Ukraine

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 24 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to take necessary steps to secure the future of medical students who have returned from Ukraine.

The Chief Minister wrote a letter in response to a query raised in the Lok Sabha where it has been clarified by the Minister of State of Health and Family Welfare that, "No permission has been given by the National Medical Commission (NMC) to transfer or accommodate any foreign medical students in any Indian Medical Institute or University".

"While we are cognizant of the fact that this reply has been given in the specific context of some steps taken in a State, I would like to highlight that this has once again brought the uncertain future of the students to the fore," Stalin said.

The Chief Minister said since the beginning of the conflict, around 2000 medical students from Ukraine have returned to Tamil Nadu, one of the largest numbers among all the states in the country.

Given the current situation in Ukraine, it may not be practically possible for these medical students to immediately return to their colleges in Ukraine and uncertainty is likely to prevail even after the cessation of hostilities," he said.



"Considering this, our State has been repeatedly urging you to take necessary steps to accommodate these students in India or in suitable Universities abroad," he said.

"While we acknowledge the immediate steps taken by the Union Government to evacuate the students in coordination with the States, there is a sense of disappointment amongst students that similar concrete steps have not been taken by the Union Government towards the continuance of their studies," the Chief Minister said in his letter.

"I would therefore request you to direct the NMC and the Union Ministries concerned to initiate steps to bring in necessary amendments in the relevant Central Acts, to enable these students to continue their studies in medical colleges in India," Stalin said.

He further said if this solution is deemed difficult, then necessary steps need to be immediately initiated to provide these students with an alternative option to continue their studies in foreign Universities, with similar regulations and academic ambience.

"Considering the delay which has already happened, I request your urgent intervention in this regard. I assure you that the Tamil Nadu Government will offer its full cooperation to all the efforts taken by you on this issue," he added. (ANI)

