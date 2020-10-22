Stalin writes to Governor, seeks assent to bill providing 7.5 pc reservation in medical admissions for govt school students

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 22 (ANI): DMK President MK Stalin has written to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to give assent to legislation providing 7.5 per cent reservation in medical admissions for government school students.



"Requesting to give assent to the Bill passed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to provide 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation for government school students in medical studies, the letter said.

"In light of NEET results announced on October 16, 2020, the government school students could benefit from the reservation in this academic year itself, only if the assent for 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is given immediately, without further delay," the letter said.

"Therefore, on behalf of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the primary opposition party which supported the bill, I urge you to immediately give assent to the bill and help the fulfilment of the dream of government school students to an extent to pursue medicine as their profession," it added. (ANI)

