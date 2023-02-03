Stalwart of cinema world: PM Modi condoles demise of noted film director K Viswanath

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of veteran film director Kalatapasvi K Viswanath and said that he was a stalwart of the cinema world, distinguishing himself as a creative and multifaceted director.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri K. Viswanath Garu. He was a stalwart of the cinema world, distinguishing himself as a creative and multifaceted director. His films covered various genres and enthralled audiences for decades. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Renowned Telugu filmmaker Kalatapasvi K Viswanath passed away at his residence on Thursday at 92 from age-related ailments.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday also expressed grief at the demise of the Padmashri and Dadasaheb Phalke winner and stated the renowned film director brought depth and dignity to the medium, earning global recognition for his movies.

The film director, screenwriter and actor is a recipient of five National Film Awards, seven state Nandi Awards, ten Filmfare Awards South, and a Filmfare Award in Hindi.



In 1992, he was awarded the Padma Shri and in 2017, the Central government presented him with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest award in Indian cinema.

After a short stint as a sound engineer, he began his filmmaking career under filmmaker Adurthi Subba Rao and eventually went on to work as an assistant director on the 1951 Telugu film Pathala Bhairavi.

His 1985 Telugu film "Swathimuthyam" starring Kamal Hassan was India's official entry for Best Foreign Language film at the 59 th Academy Awards.

Viswanath began his career as an audiographer for Vauhini Studios in Chennai and entered into film direction at Annapurna Pictures under filmmakers Adurthi Subba Rao and K. Ramnoth. In 1965 he made his debut as a director with the Telugu film 'Aatma Gowravam'.

Viswanath made his Bollywood debut with the 1979 film Sargam, which is a remake of his 1976 Siri Siri Muvva. Some of his other popular Hindi films include Kaamchor, Shubh Kaamna, Jaag Utha Insan, Sanjog, Eeshwar and Dhanwaan.

In 1995, Viswanath debuted as an actor in the Telugu film Subha Sankalpam. Viswanath had also acted in the television serials 'Siva Narayana Teertha', 'Chellamay', 'Suryiavamsam' and has appeared in several television commercials.

Born on February 19, 1930, in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, Viswanath is survived by his wife and three children. (ANI)

