Stamp on hands of people who are advised to be in home quarantine, says Punjab minister

Chandigarh [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Punjab Local Bodies Minister Brahm Mohindra on Thursday said that the government will now put 'home quarantine' stamp on the palm of the people who have been advised home quarantine.

"We will now put 'Home quarantine' stamping on the reverse side of the palm of the people who have been advised home quarantine," Mohindra told reporters here.

Punjab on Thursday reported its first death from the novel coronavirus, taking the tally of those killed from the deadly virus to 4.

"The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 167, including 25 foreigners. Four deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement.

According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. (ANI)

