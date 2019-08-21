Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (File photo)
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (File photo)

Stand by his quest for truth no matter what: Cong backs Chidambaram in INX media case

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:42 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Congress on Wednesday backed former finance minister and party leader P Chidambaram against whom the Enforcement Directorate has issued a lookout notice in INX media case.
Taking to Twitter, the party hit out at the Centre stating, a government that persecutes its citizens for speaking truth to power is only "reiterating its own cowardly nature".
The party vowed to stand by Chidambaram and said he is one of the most respected and qualified leaders of the country.
"P Chidambaram is an extremely qualified and respected leader, he has served this nation with dedication and humility. We stand by his quest for truth no matter what," the Congress tweeted.
Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also came out in support of Chidambaram and said: "An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, P Chidambaram ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister and Home Minister. He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government, but the truth is inconvenient to cowards so he is being shamefully hunted down."
Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court gave no relief to the Congress leader. His plea seeking pre-arrest bail in the case was put before Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi to consider for urgent listing.
A three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana heard the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Chidambaram against the Delhi High Court order which dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the case.
The SLP was filed by the Congress leader against the High Court order which dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in cases filed by the CBI and the ED.
While rejecting Chidambaram's anticipatory bail, the High Court had called the INX Media case filed by the CBI and the ED as a "classic case of money laundering" and Chidambaram a "key conspirator in the case". (ANI)

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 14:03 IST

INX media case: CBI, ED file caveats in Supreme Court against Chidambaram

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed caveats in the Supreme Court over Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea seeking protection from arrest in the INX media case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:43 IST

Delhi: DDMA rescues family after Yamuna breaches danger mark

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday rescued a family of four, who were stranded after the water level of the river crossed the danger mark.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:31 IST

Nitish Kumar, Gopal Bhargava express condolences on Babulal Gaur's demise

Patna/Bhopal (Bihar/Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences on the demise of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Babulal Gaur.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:16 IST

Telangana: e-Business MD, son arrested for fraud to tune of Rs...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing on Tuesday busted a financial racket run by a Noida-based money circulation firm eBIZ.com and arrested its managing director and his son for allegedly cheating around 17 lakh people through money circulation schemes to t

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:14 IST

14 IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): In a reshuffle in the state police, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred 14 IPS officers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:11 IST

RERA a resounding success, here to stay: Hardeep Singh Puri

Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri has said that Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has been a resounding success and is here to stay as it has already started to show effect.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:04 IST

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in factory in Bhiwandi, no casualties

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A fire broke out in a factory located in Chandan Park in Narpoli on Wednesday morning. No casualties were reported and the fire was successfully doused.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:01 IST

Uttarakhand: Relief material dispatched to flood-hit Mori tehsil

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): About six quintal of relief materials were transported to flood-hit Mori Tehsil of Uttarkashi by the district administration on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:59 IST

Uttarkashi cloudburst: 20 people missing in Arakot, search ops underway

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Twenty people are missing in the Sanel village of Mori block in Uttarkashi district on Wednesday, following an incident of cloudburst and heavy rainfall in the area.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:49 IST

UP: 3 Ambedkar statues vandalised in Azamgarh

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Three statues of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, were vandalised by some miscreants at three places in Azamgarh's Deogaon area.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:38 IST

MP government announces three-day mourning following demise of...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday declared three-day mourning in the state following the demise of former Chief Minister and BJP leader, Babulal Gaur.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:37 IST

Telangana: Jilted man posts obscene photos, videos on woman's FB...

Medchal (Telangana) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A 19-year-old man and two of his friends have been arrested for posting obscene pictures and videos on a woman's Facebook account, police said on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl