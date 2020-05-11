Standalone shops open in Chennai amid lockdown

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 11 (ANI): Tea stalls, cloth stores, hardware stores and other standalone shops have resumed operations in Chennai amid coronavirus lockdown.

Standalone and neighbourhood shops can function from 10:30 AM to 6 PM here, according to a state government directive.

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced major relaxations during the lockdown which coming into effect from Monday onwards.

Earlier yesterday, the state government released a list of standalone shops that have been permitted to open even as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

The list includes - tea shops, bakeries, restaurants (only takeaways), groceries, construction material outlets, hardware shops, mobile shops, electrical shops, electronics/computer shops, photocopy units, paint shops, automobile spare part shops, furniture outlets, roadside carts, dry cleaning units, nurseries, courier and parcel units, plywood and sawmills, two and four-wheeler sale and service, non-AC small jewellery shops, non-AC textile shops (only in rural areas).

At the same time, the government has said that no barber-shops or beauty parlours will be allowed to open.

Disinfection of the shops, social distancing and wearing of masks will be mandatory for customers and shop staff. (ANI)

