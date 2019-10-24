Representative image
Standing committee reviews prices of onions. tomatoes, pulses

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 02:46 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The Standing committee held a meeting on Wednesday to review the price and availability situation of onions, tomatoes and pulses and augmenting their supplies.
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the secretary of Consumer Affairs Avinash K Srivastava.
The Committee advised agencies like Kendriya Bhandar and Safal to utilise the pulses available in the Central buffer to lower their retail prices. The Kendriya Bhandar indicated that they are selling milled tur dal at Rs 86 per kilogram and can bring the price further down.
The NAFED has been directed to offer the pulses either in the unmilled form at market rate or in the milled form to Delhi Government at prices not exceeding Rs 82 per kilogram.
It was asked to sell milled pulses to the Kendriya Bhandar, Safal and NCCF at a rate between Rs 80-85, not exceeding Rs 85 per kilogram for retailing.
The standing committee observed that sufficient stocks of pulses are available with the government and the NAFED was directed to release pulses from this stock in places where prices are higher than average.
The Delhi government was advised to check its price monitoring centres as there is a mismatch between the prices reported by them and those available with the Union Government.
The committee was informed that prices of tomatoes have already been moderated and are on a downward trend.
Mother Dairy said that it is selling three different varieties of tomatoes in Delhi priced at Rs 30, Rs 40 and Rs 55 at present. Thus, the department urged the firm to cut the tomato prices so as to provide additional relief to consumers. They agreed to reduce the rate by up to Rs 2 to 3 at all of its 400 retail outlets across Delhi from October 24.
The company also said that it has sufficient quantities of tomato puree stocked at all its outlets which is a suitable and cheaper alternative for consumers.
The milk firm was advised to bring a hybrid variety of tomatoes which have a shelf life of up to 15 days to augment supplies.
In order to reduce the prices of onion, the NAFED has been directed by the department to enhance their supply to consuming centres including Delhi.
Further, Mother Dairy/Safal will be provided additional stock for retailing in Delhi by up to four trucks daily which will immediately have an impact on prices.
The NAFED informed that post elections in Maharashtra, the supplies from Maharashtra to consuming states will be augmented. (ANI)

iocl