Start looking inwards rather than outward to be at ease: Satyendar Jain

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that there is a need to steer oneself towards a holistic wellness existence--not just physically, but socially, mentally, and emotionally.

Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry's Delhi Wellness Summit, Jain said that his mantra for wellness is simple: to be at ease.



"The opposite of disease is to be at ease, and this can only start from looking inwards rather than outward," he said.

Answering a question on what the Delhi government has done for wellness, Jain said the Delhi government has taken initiatives that have helped people to survive in the time of the pandemic such as Mohalla Clinics which are primarily first level of counselling on health, creating a robust hospital system, providing shelters to the homeless, and ensuring societal wellness at the grassroots level by giving privileges like free electricity, free travel on buses to women.

As per the official release, the summit was attended by more than 200 people virtually and speakers and experts from different organisations shared their knowledge and experience with the attendees.


