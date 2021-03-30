Start-up in Delhi develops e-scooter with mileage of 20 paise per km

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): A start-up has developed an e-scooter or e-vehicle, which reduces the travel cost to just 20 paise per kilometre.

Start-up Geliose Mobility, incubated at IIT-Delhi, has launched the E-scooter 'HOPE'.

"It is an affordable internet-connected scooter which we have launched in the market. It is budget-friendly which means that unlike petrol scooter which costs Rs 2.5 per km, this one costs 20 paise per km," founder Aditya Tiwari told ANI.



"The price starts at Rs 46,999 and it has a portable battery," said Tiwari.

"We are giving two options to customers. Once charged it will give a range of 75 kilometres. In another option the vehicle will give a range of 50 kilometres," he said.

It has a portable battery that can be charged from a normal socket anywhere. It has a portable charger also. Its top speed is 25 kilometre per hour. We have included paddle assist technology. A user can switch between pedals for fitness or throttle for convenience, he added. (ANI)

