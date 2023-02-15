Startup launches drone-delivery of medicines in Kolkata

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], February 15 (ANI): In a major move to beat traffic snarls and deliver medicines on time, a dedicated service to send drugs via drones was launched in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Arpit Sharma, the associate vice president of TSAW Technit Space and Aero Works, a startup, said, "We are happy to have launched a dedidated drone service to deliver medicines. We took note of the heavy traffic congestion in Kolkata and Howrah and thought of facilitating the delivery of medicines through air routes."

He said eight more places in West Bengal have been earmarked for the launch of drone delivery of medicines in the coming days.



"Within a month, we will launch the drone-delivery service in Kalikapur (in South Kolkata)," he added.

"We are a Delhi-based drone maker. We make TSAW drones which are operated from Howrah to Salt Lake's Sector 5. While we have launched the drone-delivery of medcines, we plan to expand the service to other areas such as FMCG and e-commerce," said Sharma.

"We will introduce another high-range drones soon that can cover nearby towns and cities as well," he said. (ANI)

