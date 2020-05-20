State Board exams from June 29, students should follow health norms: West Bengal Education Minister

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 20 (ANI): West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has said that the State Board Higher Secondary examination for remaining papers will be held on June 29, July 2 and July 6.

"The subjects will be notified later. Students should wear masks, carry sanitisers and maintain social distancing at exam halls," Chatterjee said.

Meanwhile, the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) had on Monday released the date sheet for Class 12 board examinations for the remaining papers and for the re-scheduled board examinations for Class 10.

The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, is slated to end on May 31. (ANI)

