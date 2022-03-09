State Budget 2022-23 will make Madhya Pradesh 'Aatma Nirbhar', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the State Budget 2022-23 that was presented in the State Assembly today will make Madhya Pradesh an 'Aatma Nirbhar' state.



"It is a matter of happiness that in adverse circumstances MP's growth rate has been more than 19.7 per cent. This is a big achievement for the state. The budget presented today is the budget for the construction of an 'Aatma Nirbhar' Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan tweeted in Hindi (roughly translated).

