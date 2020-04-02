State Control Room established for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh: CM Thakur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): The State Control Room for COVID-19 pandemic management has been established in Himachal Pradesh to ensure proper management, collection and flow of information during the lockdown period, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

"A State Control Room for COVID-19 pandemic management has been established which is working under the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to ensure proper management, collection and flow of information during the period of lockdown due to coronavirus spread," the Chief Minister said.

He added that the state government is enforcing all necessary precautionary measures including social distancing to control the spread of COVID-19.

"Efforts are being made to mitigate the hardship of those, stranded due to imposition of curfew and lockdown," Thakur stated.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government has decided to set up dedicated helpline numbers to to ensure that people of Himachal Pradesh living in other states of the country get accurate information.

"Phone numbers 0177-2626076 and 0177-2626077 will be manned by four teams in two shifts of 8:00 am to 2:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm everyday on rotation basis and other phone numbers shall remain operational round the clock and will be manned by State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) staff," he said.

So far, there are 9,030 labourers who have been stranded in different parts of the state and 6,583 individuals and 10,000 families of slum dwellers in different districts, Thakur informed.

Out of these people, 334 asked for shelter which has been provided to them.

The Chief Minister said that 8,210 people and 10,000 families needed assistance in the form of ration which was also supplied to them. (ANI)

