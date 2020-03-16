State Election Commission defends postponing Andhra local body elections

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): The State Election Commissioner (SEC) of Andhra Pradesh defended the decision to postpone the local body elections for six weeks in the state citing the health advisory issued by the Centre over coronavirus.

The clarification came after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday slammed the decision of postponing the local body elections for six weeks and alleged that SEC was acting at the behest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

"In the contest of certain aspersions cast on the decisions taken by the State Election Commission, the factual clarification is as follows--The Government of India had issued a health advisory to the states to -avoid larger public gatherings some time back. On March 14, the Government of India had classified coronavirus as a 'disaster' and kept the nation in a state of preparedness. The State Election Commissioner did contact national level functionaries before taking a decision on the threat 'Corona' posed," a press note by the SEC on Sunday read.

"If the aforesaid warning is de-escalated, the State Election Commission will restart the election process without loss of a single day," it added.

The SEC further clarified that the Commission is of the view that "the present elections are merely put on a hold and not canceled", and added that they could be restarted in six weeks or before, if the threat posed by the diseases is de-escalated.

Regarding the allegations of violence during the ongoing election process, levied by opposition parties, the SEC said "Violence in the ongoing elections is a matter that is engaging the attention of the Commission and various political parties have been highlighting the surge of violence. This is also a subject matter in ongoing litigation before the High Court in Writ Petition (PIL) No. 65 of 2020 in which the State Election Commission is the respondent."

"The State Election Commission is a Constitutional body and the Commissioner is at par, with the Judge of High Court. All the safeguards available to a Judge of High Court are applicable to the State Election Commissioner. To attribute motives for the acts of a Constitutional functionary are highly regretted and will only weaken the institution," it read.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier indirectly said that it appears the SEC was acting at the behest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

"It seems the Election Commissioner is being directed from behind. The order is prepared without the notice of even his secretary. Present State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar was appointed by N Chandrababu Naidu. Ramesh belongs to the same caste as Naidu's. The primary nature of the EC should be that he should act impartially and rise above caste, creed, religion, race, region, and party as far as work goes," the Chief Minister said.

"Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner has postponed the local body elections citing coronavirus as the reason. But at the same time, he transferred two district collectors and some police officers and suspended some police officers. He issued orders to stop the housing 'pattas' distribution scheme to be launched on March 25, which was announced a long time back. How can he do so?" he added.



Commenting upon the coronavirus outbreak, Reddy added: "The impact of coronavirus is more on people who are above 60 years and have ill-health records. In 80 per cent of people, it comes and goes. Action should be taken, and we are taking it. But I don't think there is a situation of panic at least in our State. I don't think it is such a big reason for postponing the local body elections." (ANI)

